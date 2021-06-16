Man wanted for attempted murder of Delano police officer arrested near Tulare

TULARE, Calif. (KGET) — A man who was wanted for allegedly assaulting a Delano police officer in April was arrested on Tuesday near Tulare.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office said at around 7:30 a.m., deputies were sent to the area of Road 44 and Avenue 224 for a report of a stolen ATV. While deputies were on their way, the department said the victim found his ATV along with the suspect who had taken the ATV.

The victim was able to detain the man, later identified as 33-year-old Dustin Drennen, until deputies arrived, according to TCSO.

Drennen had two active felony warrants out of Kings County, and one active felony warrant out of Kern County for attempted homicide on a Delano officer.

On April 28, Drennen was lying inside a vehicle and appeared to have passed out. When first responders approached him, he allegedly threw his car into reverse, injuring the officer and dragging a firefighter before fleeing the area.

Drennen was arrested and booked on suspicion of attempted murder, assault on a peace officer, possession of stolen property, reckless driving and for other offenses.