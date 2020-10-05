Man wanted for attempted murder arrested in McFarland after leading officers on vehicle, foot pursuit

MCFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) — A man wanted for an attempted murder was arrested on Saturday after leading officers on a vehicle and foot pursuit.

The McFarland Police department said at around 11:26 p.m., an officer found a vehicle matching the description of a vehicle that had been involved in a recent attempted homicide in the city.

Officers attempted to perform a traffic stop on the vehicle on Fifth Street at Robertson Avenue. However, the vehicle failed to yield and led officers on a pursuit through McFarland, onto northbound Highway 99, and into Delano, the department said.

Deputies from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the pursuit, which eventually made its way back into McFarland. The department said the driver jumped out from the still-moving vehicle in the 400 block of Harlow Avenue.

As the suspect exited the vehicle, the department said he brandished a semi-automatic pistol from his waistband. The suspect was pursued by officers and deputies on foot into a nearby alleyway, where he was detained.

The pistol was recovered after having been thrown away by the suspect, according to police. The suspect, identified as 30-year-old David Aviles Bello, was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

In addition, he was arrested for evading police, possessing a concealed firearm, being a felon in possession of a firearm, being part of a criminal street gang and for other firearms-related offenses.