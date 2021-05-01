Man wanted for attempted murder after attacking Delano officers, firefighter called to help him

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — Delano police are looking for a man they say was unconscious, regained consciousness then attacked officers and a firefighter who were there to help him.

Officials in Delano said the incident happened April 28 at around 3:25 p.m. at the Walmart parking lot on Woollomes Avenue for a report of an unconscious man partially inside a vehicle.

According to Delano police, firefighters and officers were trying to provide medical aid to the man but woke up and got into the vehicle and backed into one officer, hit and dragged a firefighter, then collided with a Delano police patrol car injuring a police officer inside. The man drove off before officers could take him into custody.

Green 1998 Dodge Neon with Washington license plate / Photo: Delano Police Department

Dustin James Drennen / Photo: Delano Police Department

Delano police identified the man as Dustin James Drennen, 32, and have a warrant for his arrest for attempted murder, multiple counts of assault with a vehicle, hit-and-run and other charges.

Police are looking for Drennen and a green 1998 Dodge Neon with Washington state license plate number 218WLC. Officials said Drennen may be living out of the vehicle.

If you’ve seen Drennen or the vehicle, you are asked to call Delano police at 661-721-3377.