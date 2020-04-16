Man wanted for assault and robbery in Valley Plaza mall parking lot

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who assaulted a person in the parking lot of Valley Plaza mall and stole their cellphone.

Police said the victim had posted online about selling a cellphone. The robber contacted the victim to purchase the phone, and they made plans to meet at Valley Plaza on Feb. 6.

During the meeting, the robber assaulted the victim and took the phone. The robber is described as black, in his 20s, about 6 feet tall with a slim build.

Anyone with information is asked to call Senior Officer Guinn at 326-3273 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.