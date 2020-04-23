Man wanted for assault and attempted robbery outside convenience store

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man tried stealing a bicycle outside a convenience store then assaulted its owner when he tried to stop him, according to police.

The assault and attempted robbery occurred the afternoon of April 16 outside the Fastrip at 4800 Fairfax Road, police said. The victim managed to regain possession of the bike and the other man fled.

Police described the man as Hispanic, in his mid-30s, about 6-foot-2, 220 pounds, stocky build, short black hair. He wore a baseball cap, gray Army T-shirt, dark pants and black and white Adidas shoes.

The vehicle he arrived to the store in is described as a black mid-2000s two-door Chevrolet Cobalt with a spoiler and black rims.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111 or Detective Jordan at 326-3872.