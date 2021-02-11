Man wanted for 2019 Valentine’s Day shooting in Bakersfield is dead

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One of two brothers wanted for a shooting that killed an innocent bystander on Valentine’s Day in 2019 is now dead, according to the U.S. Marshals.

Elias Maldonado, 18 at the time of the shooting, had been wanted by the Bakersfield Police Department for the death of Manuel Figueroa.

Figueroa, 57, had been shopping at the Pee Wee Market on Flower and Haley in East Bakersfield. According to BPD, he left the store just when Elias Maldonado and his brother, Antonio Maldondo, got into an argument with a group at a nearby apartment complex. A shootout erupted after the argument spiraled into violence. Figueroa, who had nothing to do with the dispute, was killed in the crossfire.

According to the U.S. Marshals, the Maldonado brothers escaped to Mexico, and Elias Maldonado was confirmed to have died in January, less than a year after Figueroa’s shooting.

Antonio Maldonado, brother of Elias Maldonado

It is still unknown where Antonio Maldonado is. Anyone with information can contact Kern Secret Witness at 322-4040 to leave anonymous tips. Information leading to his arrest is also eligible for a cash reward.

