Man wanted after I-5 fatal crash and carjacking

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol Buttonwillow Office is looking for the man who crashed on Interstate 5, leaving his passenger to die and carjacking a good Samaritan at gunpoint who came to his aid.

The man is Jose Alberto Gutierrez, 27, of Bakersfield, according to CHP.

On Dec. 9 around just after 1 p.m., Gutierrez and a passenger were driving southbound on I-5 south of Old River Road when he attempted to pass an RV, but clipping the left rear of the RV caused him to lose control, according to CHP. When Gutierrez lost control of his vehicle, he left the road and the vehicle rolled multiple times into a orchard.

The right-front passenger died from his injuries at the scene.

After hitting the RV and rolling several times, a good Samaritan came to the aid of Gutierrez and his passenger, at that point Gutierrez took the Samaritan’s car at gunpoint, according to CHP.

It is unknown whether alcohol or drugs played a factor in the initial crash. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Gutierrez or information regarding the incident should call the Buttonwillow CHP Office at 661-764-5580