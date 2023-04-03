BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man asked for cash but got pepperoni instead.

Store surveillance footage captured a robbery attempt of a Little Caesars in Lamont where the thief was only able to walk out of the store last week with two pizzas.

On March 30 just before 9:30 p.m., the man walked into the store and demanded money from a cashier. Video appears to show the man flashing a weapon from his coat pocket, but the cashier did not hand over money from the register.

After a few minutes, the man walked out of the store with two pizzas.

Management at the Little Caesars say the man seen in store surveillance video wearing dark clothing and a mask has done this before. They say another time he took money and pizzas.

Store management says they filed a report with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.