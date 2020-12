BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- A man has been charged with attempted murder and other crimes in connection with a shooting at an East Bakersfield bar in mid-December that led to a chase where a deputy shot and wounded the suspect.

Henry Rodriguez, 39, faces charges of attempted murder, assault with a firearm on a person, recklessly evading a peace officer, resisting arrest, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of ammunition by a felon. He's held on $1.25 million bail.