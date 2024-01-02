BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man arrested after a report of shots fired early New Year’s Day threatened to shoot Shafter police officers, authorities said.

Antonio Alvarado, 29, of Earlimart was arrested on suspicion of multiple offenses including possession of a stolen gun, gang participation, threatening a peace officer and resisting a peace officer by violence, according to the Shafter Police Department. He’s being held on $490,000 bail, police said.

The events leading to Alvarado’s arrest began at midnight when police received a report of possible gunfire on North Wall Street, with a round possibly striking an apartment door.

Officers arrived and detained Alvarado after a struggle, locating a loaded, stolen 9mm handgun on his ankle, police said.

“Alvarado threatened to shoot police officers and their families while yelling a word consistent with association or membership in a Northern California criminal street gang,” according to police. He assaulted officers while being arrested, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Shafter Police Department gang unit at 661-746-8500 and reference case 24-0001.