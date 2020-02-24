Man takes plea deal in robbery case

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man charged with an armed robbery earlier this month pleaded no contest Monday to three felonies and a misdemeanor.

Jaime Gonzalez, 37, pleaded no contest to second-degree robbery, assault with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon and resisting arrest, according to court records. A second count of assault with a firearm and possession of ammunition by a person prohibited from owning a firearm were dismissed.

Gonzalez is scheduled to be sentenced March 23.

Deputies said the robbery occurred just before 10 p.m. Feb. 7 in the 7400 block of Niles Street.

Gonzalez approached a male and female sitting in a car, broke a window and tried to shoot the male, according to deputies. The gun wouldn’t fire, and Gonzalez grabbed one of the victims’ cellphones then ran.

He was arrested two hours later. A handgun and the cellphone were recovered, deputies said.