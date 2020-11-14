Man taken into custody after report of a possible shooting at Bakersfield Motel

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was taken into custody by Bakersfield Police Department Friday afternoon after reports of a shooting at the Bakersfield Motel.

A large amount of police gathered on 17th Street in Downtown Bakersfield when BPD got a call about a possible shooting at the Bakersfield Motel around 1 p.m. Multiple officers were seen taking a man into custody.

According to BPD, a victim was located but was not suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim did not need medical aid. According to BPD, a weapon was never found and police have already contacted those involved in the incident. It is unclear if any shots were fired.