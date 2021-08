BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Fire investigators are asking for the public’s help identifying a man suspected of setting fires near Chester Avenue and 19th Street.

The man wore light-colored pants, a black and green sweatshirt and light-colored tennis shoes, according to a Bakersfield Fire Department news release.

Anyone with information regarding his identity is asked to call 661-326-3699 or email arson@bakersfieldfire.us.