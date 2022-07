BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) –A man suspected of fuel theft is in custody by the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, according to a tweet from KCSO.

The suspect is identified as Shanon Coker, 57, of Bakersfield, according to KCSO. Coker was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Central Receiving Facility on suspicion of grand theft.

According to a KCSO spokesperson, the person he was with is not identified.