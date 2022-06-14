BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The man fatally stabbed at an apartment complex in southwest Bakersfield Monday morning has been identified.

The man was identified as Richard Daniel Alvarez Jr., 71, of Bakersfield, according to the Kern County Coroner’s Office.

On Monday morning, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the 400 block of South Real Road for reports of a man suffering a stab wound, according to KCSO.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in connection with fatally stabbing his father on Monday, according to a tweet by the KCSO.

Daniel Schultz-Alvarez, 37, is held on suspicion of first-degree murder, according to inmate records.

The Sheriff’s Office stated Alvarez was pronounced dead at the scene.