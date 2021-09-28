Man suspected in south Bakersfield shooting arrested following chase, police say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who allegedly fired at a vehicle in south Bakersfield was arrested following a chase in which two unrestrained children were in the backseat, police said.

Bryan Perez-Salcedo, 21, of Lamont was arrested Monday on suspicion of felony child endangerment, aggravated assault with a firearm and felony evading, police said. No one was injured.

The incident began at 10:21 p.m. when police received a report of a shooting at the intersection of Berkshire Road and Monitor Street. The suspect vehicle was later located following the victim on Truxtun Avenue as she drove to the police department, police said.

The suspect vehicle led officers on a chase that ended in the area of Panama Lane and Denman Street, where police said Perez-Salcedo surrendered.

A vehicle was struck in the shooting but no injuries were reported, police said. The children were also unharmed.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.