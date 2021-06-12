Man suspected in Rosedale assault arrested following standoff with deputies

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man wanted for an assault earlier this month on Rosedale Highway was arrested following a tense standoff with sheriff’s deputies at a gas station early Saturday morning.

Sheriff’s officials said deputies arrested Juan Del Toro, 42, after a brief standoff outside the Fastrip at the corner of Niles Street and Mount Vernon Avenue in East Bakersfield. Del Toro was identified as the suspect in connection to an assault June 2 at Gibson Street and Rosedale Highway where a man suffered serious injuries after he was pistol whipped.

Related Content UPDATE: Man severely wounded in family dispute incident on Rosedale Highway

According to KCSO, just after midnight on Saturday deputies spotted a man and a vehicle that matched the description of a suspect in the June 2 assault. Lt. Cesar Ollague said as deputies contacted Del Toro at the Fastrip, Del Toro pulled out a gun and threatened to shoot himself.

Video from the scene provided to 17 News by an independent videographer shows deputies behind a patrol vehicle, pointing weapons at Del Toro, demanding him to surrender. Del Toro eventually placed what appeared to be a firearm on the roof of the vehicle and stepped out of it. He appeared to go to the ground and was taken into custody.

Del Toro was booked into the Kern County jail on multiple charges including possession of firearm by a felon, assault with a deadly weapon. He is due in court on June 15, according to a Kern County inmate database.