Man suspected in Oildale homicide pleads not guilty to carjacking, evading officers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man identified as a suspect in a fatal shooting last month in Oildale pleaded not guilty Friday on carjacking and other offenses in an unrelated case, and a judge raised bail to $750,000.

Michael Caleb Reed, 35 / Photo: Eureka Police Department

Michael Caleb Reed, 36, has been named the gunman in the March 28 killing of Michael Lewis on Harrison Drive but has not been charged. Prosecutors have sent that case back to sheriff’s detectives for further investigation.

The charges Reed currently faces were filed in connection with a high-speed chase April 6 in Southern California. He was arrested after a good Samaritan blocked his path with a semi-truck that Reed slammed into at an intersection in Pomona, authorities said.

A prosecutor asked the court to set bail at $1 million during Friday’s hearing. At the time of his arrest, Gina Pearl said, Reed was out on bail in a case where he pleaded no contest to recklessly evading peace officers, then failed to show up for sentencing.

Reed also has two convictions from 2018 for recklessly evading peace officers, Pearl said. In his most recent arrest, he led authorities from several agencies on a chase spanning multiple jurisdictions, she said.

“We feel that, based on all of that, he is an incredible public safety risk as well as a flight risk,” she said.

The judge decided to hike Reed’s bail to $750,000. He’s next due in court May 10.