Man surrenders following hourslong standoff with sheriff’s deputies, SWAT

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A domestic disturbance led to an hourslong standoff and arrest of a man Tuesday in South Bakersfield.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a home in the 1800 block of Buena Vista Boulevard at around 4:30 p.m. for a domestic incident involving a firearm.

Deputies said a female was able to leave the home with other family members as the suspect, identified as 49-year-old Casey Smith, remained inside.

KCSO said Smith barricaded himself inside the home and refused to surrender to deputies at the scene.

A SWAT team was eventually called out and took Smith into custody a little after 8 p.m.

Officials said Smith was arrested and booked for felony willful cruelty to a child and misdemeanor battery and brandishing a firearm. Two firearms were found inside the home, the sheriff’s office said.

Smith is due in court on Dec. 2, according to a Kern County inmate database.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 861-3110.