Man struck cashier on the head with skateboard in drugstore robbery

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Deputies are asking for the public’s help identifying a man wanted for armed robbery of a drugstore in Oildale.

The man entered the Rite Aid at 715 Airport Drive, took several items and tried to leave without paying when a cashier confronted him, according to a sheriff’s news release.

The man hit the cashier on the head with his skateboard, the release said, then ran from the business with the stolen items.

Anyone with information regarding the man is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 861-3110, Detective Contreras at 391-7606 or Secret Witness at 322-4040.