BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man stole a child’s bicycle last month at an RV park, according to police.

The theft occurred Sept. 22 at the River Run RV Park at 3715 Burr St., police said. The man is described as white, 40 to 50 years old, slim build and was wearing a green hooded sweatshirt, jeans and a blue Hurley baseball cap.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Detective Eric Celedon at 326-3964 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.