Man stole bicycle from porch, police say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man is wanted on a charge of grand theft for stealing a bicycle from a front porch earlier this year.

Police said the theft occurred Jan. 3 in the 12800 block of Stemple Drive, east of Allen Road and north of the Westside Parkway.

The man is described as white or Hispanic, in his 20s or 30s, medium build. He wore a beanie and flannel shirt.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Senior Officer Guinn at 326-3273 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.