Breaking News
Kern health officials confirm first case of COVID-19 / Click here for the latest coronavirus coverage

Man stole bicycle from porch, police say

Crime Watch
Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man is wanted on a charge of grand theft for stealing a bicycle from a front porch earlier this year.

Police said the theft occurred Jan. 3 in the 12800 block of Stemple Drive, east of Allen Road and north of the Westside Parkway.

The man is described as white or Hispanic, in his 20s or 30s, medium build. He wore a beanie and flannel shirt.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Senior Officer Guinn at 326-3273 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News