BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for help identifying a man who stole a bicycle at a Ming Avenue business last month.

The thief is described as white, 30 to 40 years old, brown hair and was wearing prescription glasses.

Anyone with information on his identity is asked to call Detective Antonio Orozco at 661-852-7007 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.