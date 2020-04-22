Man stole $1,500 in security cameras from building, police say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who stole security cameras valued at $1,500 that were set up outside a downtown Bakersfield building.

The man is wanted for grand theft in the April 5 incident outside the Steward’s building at 2211 H St., police said. He’s described as white, 40 to 50 years old, between 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall, average build, balding and was wearing a blue T-shirt underneath a black jacket, faded jeans and gray running shoes.

He was last seen riding a mint green mountain bike.

Anyone with information regarding his identity is asked to call Officer Johns at 326-3816 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.