BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for help to identify a person who stole a French bulldog from its owner while they were walking in a southwest Bakersfield neighborhood.

The Bakersfield Police Department said officers were called to the 1200 block of Riverfront Park Drive for a theft at around 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 19.

According to police, the victim told officers a thief stole her French bulldog while she was walking. The thief then got into a car with the dog and fled from the scene. The dog, named Labella, was eventually returned to its owner, but police are searching for the suspect.

French bulldog theft suspect / Photo: Bakersfield Police Department

Bakersfield police released an image of the suspect Friday. The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, standing 5 feet, 7 inches tall with a medium build. He was wearing a dark T-shirt and blue jeans.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111 or Det. Antonio Orozco at 661-852-7007.