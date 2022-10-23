BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for help to identify a person who stole a French bulldog from its owner while they were walking in a southwest Bakersfield neighborhood.
The Bakersfield Police Department said officers were called to the 1200 block of Riverfront Park Drive for a theft at around 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 19.
According to police, the victim told officers a thief stole her French bulldog while she was walking. The thief then got into a car with the dog and fled from the scene. The dog, named Labella, was eventually returned to its owner, but police are searching for the suspect.
Bakersfield police released an image of the suspect Friday. The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, standing 5 feet, 7 inches tall with a medium build. He was wearing a dark T-shirt and blue jeans.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111 or Det. Antonio Orozco at 661-852-7007.