Man stabs alleged intruder who broke into his East Bakersfield home: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man stabbed an intruder who broke into his home Wednesday evening in East Bakersfield, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to a home near Niles and Webster streets just before 7 p.m.

Officials said the suspect, described as a man in his 40s, broke into the home but was confronted by the homeowner who armed himself with a large knife. The homeowner stabbed the intruder once seriously wounding him.

The suspect was taken to a hospital with serious wounds, and was listed as stable. He was arrested for burglary.