Man stabbed during fight got in vehicle, ran over other man: KCSO

WOFFORD HEIGHTS, Calif. (KGET) — A man who was stabbed during a fight got in a vehicle and ran over the other man, according to sheriff’s officials.

The incident happened at about 3:40 p.m. Monday at Evans Road and Wofford Heights Boulevard, said Lt. Joel Swanson.

Bruce Lee Anderson, 56, got in a fight with another men and was stabbed, suffering minor injuries, Swanson said. Anderson then got in a vehicle and ran over the other man, he said.

Deputies arrested Anderson on suspicion of attempted murder and he’s held on $500,000 bail.

The other man is expected to survived.

