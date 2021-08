BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man stabbed Sunday evening in south Bakersfield is listed in critical but stable condition, police said.

Officers were called at about 8:28 p.m. to a report of a stabbing in the 500 block of Panama Lane, where they found a wounded man, police said. He was taken to a local hospital.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.