BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In December, Kendall McDaniel went to a Bakersfield bus station expecting to pick up a 16-year-old girl and put her to work as a prostitute, according to a court filing. He encountered police instead.

The social media account McDaniel had been communicating with the past two days was created by Bakersfield police detectives, not a teenager, according to a warrant filed in Superior Court. McDaniel had contacted the account seeking to become the teen’s pimp, police said in the warrant, even listing his fee.

“Detectives told McDaniel on the account that the created juvenile was a minor and was 16 years old,” according to the warrant. “McDaniel said he did not care and would still be the pimp for the fake account girl.”

McDaniel, 31, has been in custody since his Dec. 9 arrest and is on trial on charges of human trafficking and pandering of a minor, court records show. He’s due back in court on Aug. 16.