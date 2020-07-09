Man smirked when shown photos of injuries to 7-year-old son he restrained for hours with zip ties: reports

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of restraining his 7-year-old son with zip ties for up to 10 hours at a time smirked when detectives showed him photos of the child’s injuries, according to court documents.

Sheriff’s investigators say in the newly released documents the child had a large amount of scarring on his thighs and scarring and cuts to to his ankles and wrists. The boy told investigators his father had tied him up “100” times. Sometimes it caused him to bleed.

The father, William Davis, has pleaded not guilty to torture and five counts of willful cruelty to a child following his arrest on June 23 after neighbors reported seeing the bound boy hopping around outside Davis’ apartment in the 100 block of Beardsley Avenue. The 32-year-old is held on $600,000 bail and is next due in court July 31.

According to the documents, deputies freed the boy after arriving at the apartment and finding the child’s ankles and wrists bound. Davis was not home, and the boy was taken to Kern Medical, where his injuries were photographed.

“The juvenile victim stated Davis would zip tie them before he went to work and before he went to purchase marijuana,” a detective wrote in the documents.

The boy said the scarring to his thighs resulted from Davis hitting him with an electrical cord, the reports say. He said Davis would make him use the bathroom before binding him with the zip ties, and after Davis left he was unable to use the bathroom, eat or drink until his father returned and released him.

During a search of the apartment, deputies found a large amount of pornographic material, the court filings say. More than 200 pornographic photos of women were on the outside of a refrigerator. Deputies also found several boxes filled with pornographic DVDs, and a glass jar on the kitchen stove containing marijuana and drug paraphernalia, according to the documents.

Davis voluntarily went to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office for an interview during which he paused when asked who watched his son while he was at work, according to the documents. He requested an attorney, then changed his mind and asked some questions of detectives before he was shown photographs of his son’s injuries, the reports say.

“While Davis was looking at the photographs, I noticed he had a smirk or smile on his face for a brief period,” an investigator wrote. Davis went home, and a judge later approved a warrant for his arrest.

Once taken into custody, Davis expressed concern about who would take care of the birds he kept in several bird cages in his living room, the documents say. He also didn’t want to give up his cellphone.

“During my contact with Davis, it appeared he was more concerned with his phone and birds than he was with (his son),” a detective wrote.