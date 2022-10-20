BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After arriving at the Burger King on White Lane, Rodney Rusco asked for a cup of ice and acted “chill at first,” an employee said.

The calm didn’t last.

Rusco, who is white, began yelling and using racial slurs at the restaurant’s Hispanic employees and repeatedly shouted “white power,” according to police reports. Employees said they saw him holding a knife.

When Rusco stood up and started breaking items and jumped over the front counter, staff locked themselves in an office, the reports say. Rusco tried to break in but failed, and was taken into custody by police who used a Taser and physical force.

Rusco is charged with civil rights violations, vandalism, resisting arrest and a drug charge in the Oct. 13 incident and is being held without bail. He has dozens of prior cases listed against him in Kern County.

No injuries were reported with the exception of a minor injury to Rusco.

The cost to replace the damaged items is estimated at $10,000, a Burger King district manager said, according to the reports filed in Superior Court.

Police seized a folding knife from the table where Rusco had been seated as well as three bottles of Weed Cellars Chardonnay. One bottle was empty, another a quarter empty and the third full, the filings said.

Calls to a police dispatcher at about 9:13 p.m. reported a man waving a knife and damaging property at the business. The first officer to arrive heard Rusco, listed as 5-foot-10 and 230 pounds, yelling and banging on the door to the officer where employees took shelter, according to the documents.

The officer confronted Rusco with his gun drawn and Rusco swore, made an obscene gesture and said “shoot me then,” the reports say. The officer continued to try to get Rusco to cooperate but he refused and the officer deployed his Taser.

Rusco “crumpled” and landed on his back in front of the office door. He refused to turn over on his stomach so handcuffs could be placed on him, the documents say.

“Instead it appeared he was amused and perhaps even enjoyed the experience by the enthusiastic ‘wooo’ he uttered,” the officer wrote.

The officer used the Taser again and another officer arrived to help take Rusco into custody, according to the reports.

Rusco is due back in court Oct. 28.