BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was shot in south Bakersfield while he was sitting in his parked vehicle Sunday night. BPD says they were called out to reports of a shooting on Parkland Court, across from South High School at 11:17 p.m. They found a man sitting in a parked vehicle with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

There is no suspect information at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.