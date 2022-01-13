Man shot while inside his vehicle in southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was shot in his vehicle on Thursday afternoon in southwest Bakersfield, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Around 12:30 p.m. BPD responded to the area of Wible and Wilson Roads for reports of a shooting, according to police. When officers arrived, they said they located a man who had been shot. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Police discovered that the man was shot from a moving vehicle and in possible car-to-car shooting, according to BPD. No suspect information is available for release at this time.

Traffic will be affected in the area of Wible and Wilson Roads while police process the crime scene.

If you have information regarding this case call BPD at 661-327-7111.