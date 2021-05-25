Man shot while driving on Casa Loma Drive

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One man is wounded after being shot while driving on Casa Loma Drive in South Bakersfield Tuesday evening, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the 700 block of Casa Loma Drive around 7:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. When they arrived they found a silver Sedan overturned in the area and the victim with a wound to the head. KCSO said the victim swerved to avoid gunshots and crashed as a result.

The suspects shot at the victim several times, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. KCSO said the suspects are described as two black males. They were possibly in a black Dodge Charger.

The man was taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.