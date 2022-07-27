BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An investigation is underway after a man was shot Tuesday at the Country Inn motel on South Union Avenue around 11:30 p.m.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said they found a man in his car with a gunshot wound following a fight outside the motel.

The victim was in stable condition as of Wednesday morning and is expected to survive. Deputies said they are working on identifying a suspect but they have no further information at this time.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.