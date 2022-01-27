Man shot, killed outside marijuana dispensary in East Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was shot to death in the parking lot of a marijuana dispensary Wednesday night, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

Just after 10 p.m. deputies were called out to the area of Knotts Street and River Boulevard for reports of a shooting, according to KCSO. When deputies arrived they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot of Knotts Collective, a known marijuana dispensary.

The man died at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

It is unclear if any arrests were made and there is no suspect information at this time.

There have been six confirmed homicides this year in Kern County, according to 17 News’ records.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.