Man shot, killed outside East Bakersfield marijuana dispensary identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The man shot and killed in the parking lot of Knotts Collective, a know marijuana dispensary, has been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office.

The man was Alfredo Flores, 32, of Bakersfield, according to the coroner’s office.

On Jan. 26 just after 10 p.m., sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the area of Knotts Street and River Boulevard for reports of a shooting, according to The Kern County Sheriff’s Office. When deputies arrived they found Flores suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot of Knotts Collective.

Flores died at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office. There is still no suspect information available at this time.

There have been 9 confirmed homicides this year in Kern County, according to 17 News’ records.