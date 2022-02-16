Man shot, killed in Wasco overnight

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — A man was shot and killed early Wednesday morning in Wasco, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

Just after 2 a.m., deputies were dispatched to Sharon Court near Beckes Street in Wasco for reports of a person down outside of a residence, according to KCSO. When deputies arrived they located a man with an obvious gunshot wound. The man died at the scene.

Homicide detectives are investigating the incident, according to KCSO. There is no suspect information available at this time.

There have been 10 confirmed homicides in Kern County this year, according to 17 News’ records.

If you have information regarding this incident, call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or to remain anonymous you can call the Secret Witness hotline at 661-322-4040.