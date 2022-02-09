Man shot in the face during robbery attempt in Wasco: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was airlifted to a Bakersfield hospital after he was shot in the face during a robbery attempt in Wasco, the sheriff’s office said.

Kern County Sheriff’s Office officials said deputies were called to an alley off 8th Street near D Street in Wasco just before 6 p.m. A man was found with a gunshot wound to the face.

The victim told deputies several people in a vehicle pulled up to him in the alley and attempted to rob him. During the confrontation the victim was shot in the face. The man was taken to Kern Medical for treatment and was listed as stable. The man is expected to survive, a KCSO spokesperson said.

No description of suspects or a suspect vehicle was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Kern Secret Witness hotline at 661-322-4040.