BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One man was shot in the front yard of his home Monday evening in East Bakersfield and police are looking for the shooter, according to a news release from the department.

Around 7:41 p.m. officers were dispatched to a report of a shooting in the 1100 block of Pershing Street, just south of California Avenue, according to BPD.

Officers at the scene found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the front yard of his home. The victim was then transported a local hospital and is listed in stable condition, the release said.

There is no suspect information at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.