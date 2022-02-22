Man shot in back with shotgun in front of his home in northwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was shot in the back in front of his house in northwest Bakersfield Monday night, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Just before midnight Monday evening, police were dispatched to Jimrik Street and Suzy Street for reports of a shooting, according to BPD. When officers arrived they said they learned that a resident left his home after hearing noises outside and was confronted by a man with a shotgun.

When confronted by the man with a shotgun, the resident was told to go back inside, according to BPD. When turning to go inside the resident was shot in the back by the man. The man with the shotgun fled in a red older-model Toyota Tacoma truck.

The resident was taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to live, according to police.

Another resident then came out and fired one shot from a handgun at the suspect vehicle, according to BPD. It is unclear whether the bullet struck the vehicle.

Police later learned that three suspects were circulating the neighborhood attempting to break into multiple vehicles, according to the department.

There is no other suspect information at this time.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.