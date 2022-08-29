BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Angry his girlfriend had a new job and was working longer hours, Glenn Jones spent the afternoon of Aug. 12 drinking heavily and waiting for her to get home, according to court documents.

Around 7 p.m. Jones drove by Christine Patrice Medina‘s house on First Street as she pulled up and got out with an armful of groceries, he told police in the newly-released documents. He said he walked to the front of his vehicle and fired a single shot from a handgun at a distance of 30 to 40 feet.

Medina, 37, was hit and died at the scene, police said.

Jones sped away and traveled to an area near the southeast corner of the Kern River Golf Course where he threw the gun into the water, he said according to the documents.

Police arrested Jones, 54, the following day. He faces a charge of first-degree murder that could send him to prison for the rest of his life if convicted. He’s held without bail and due back in court Sept. 7.

Medina’s family quickly identified Jones as a suspect, telling police the two had been dating. Medina’s daughter said Jones was supposed to come over that evening, according to the reports.

The next day, a longtime friend of Jones contacted police and said the suspect had been to see her and admitted to the shooting. The unidentified friend told police Jones was upset about Medina’s new job and drank “a large amount” of alcohol at the Silver Fox Starlite Lounge before driving to Medina’s home, according to the filings.

After the shooting, Jones drove to a McDonald’s and had dinner and later tried to shoot himself but couldn’t do it, the friend said according to the documents. She said Jones told her he took the gun apart and threw it in the river.

Police say cellphone tower data showed Jones had been in the area of the river and at the friend’s house at the time she said he was there.

A judge issued a warrant for Jones’ arrest and he and his daughter were taken into custody in front of a home on Emerald Isle Way in west Bakersfield. The daughter — her age not given in the reports — told police she had learned about the shooting from the news and knew her father was the gunman.

“She told us her and her father were telling their goodbyes when they were contacted by law enforcement officers,” the documents say.

Brought to an interview room at the Bakersfield Police Department, Jones admitted to the shooting and corroborated much of what his friend had told police, according to the filings. He described in detail the location where he tossed the gun parts but police were unable to find them.

Jones showed no sympathy in a text conversation he had with Medina’s daughter before his arrest. The daughter asked how he could kill her mother.

“You can’t trip over spilled milk,” Jones responded according to the documents. “Your mama was a cokehead.”