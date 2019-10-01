Man shot ex’s new boyfriend then killed himself, police say

ARVIN, Calif. (KGET) — A Frazier Park man showed up at a trailer in Arvin on Sunday and shot his ex’s new boyfriend before turning the gun on himself, police said.

The shooter, Luis Ruben Rubio, was taken to a local hospital, where he died from a single gunshot wound, police said.

The other man, Billy Jean Hayworth, 29, underwent emergency surgery and was listed in stable condition, according to police. He was shot multiple times.

Police said Hayworth’s girlfriend reported the shooting at about 7:30 p.m. in the 200 block of 5th Avenue. She was unharmed.