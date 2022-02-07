Man dies after shooting at southwest Bakersfield car rally: police

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police say a man shot during a car rally over the weekend in southwest Bakersfield has died. The man’s name had not yet been released.

The shooting happened Saturday night in the parking lot of a shopping center in the the 2300 block of White Lane, police said. A second man was also shot. He was treated and released, police said.

According to police, a large crowd had gathered at the shopping center when a fight broke out. Witnesses reported two men fired multiple shots.

This is the seventh homicide in Kern County this year.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.