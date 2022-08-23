BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An East Bakersfield resident thwarted a robbery after shooting and killing a man who broke into the home, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Around 11:11 p.m. on Sunday, police were dispatched to a residence on University Avenue between Rally Street and Redlands Drive, according to BPD. When officers arrived they located a man with an apparent gunshot wound dead inside of the home.

Police later learned the man killed was one of two suspects who had entered the home to commit a robbery, according to BPD. The other suspect left the house and is still at large.

Police say the resident who killed the man has not been arrested and has cooperated with the police during the investigation.

If you have information regarding this case call Detective J. Felgenhauer at 661-326-3559 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.