Man shot dead at motel on Union Avenue identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who was shot and killed early Sunday at a motel on Union Avenue has been identified.

Coroner’s officials say Christopher Shane Davis, 42, died at the scene of the 12:36 a.m. shooting outside the Ramkabir Motel. Police said he was found in the roadway.

Witnesses saw a dark-colored minivan leave the area at a high rate of speed following the shooting, according to police. No arrests had been made.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.