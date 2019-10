BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The coroner’s office has identified a man shot dead early Friday near an east Bakersfield taqueria.

Gerardo Daniel M. Chocoteco, 29, died at the scene of the shooting shortly after midnight in the 4000 block of Niles Street, coroner’s officials said.

Another man was shot in the leg and survived, deputies said. He was found shot inside the La Villa Taqueria.

No arrests have been made.