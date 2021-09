BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was shot and killed late Tuesday in East Bakersfield, according to sheriff’s officials.

Deputies were dispatched at 11:33 p.m. to a shooting in the 700 block of Hill Street, according to a sheriff’s office release. They found a man dead in a residential parking lot. He had multiple gunshot wounds, officials said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.