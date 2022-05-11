BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man shot during a chase in which he brandished a knife at an Arvin police officer pleaded not guilty Wednesday to nine charges including attempted murder.

Elvis Villatoro, 28, was ordered held on $750,000 bail and has a hearing set for May 20, according to Superior Court records.

Around 11:30 a.m. May 9, Arvin police received a stolen vehicle report and, while taking the report, an officer saw the car drive by, police said. The car led police on a short chase that ended when it crashed into farming equipment in the area of Sycamore Road, east of South Edison Road.

The driver, Villatoro, ran and an officer chased him, police said. Villatoro waved a knife at the officer, who then shot him, police said.

Villatoro was treated at a hospital then booked into jail.