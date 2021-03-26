Man wanted in shoplifting incident at Old Navy store on Rosedale Highway: police

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking the public’s help identifying a man wanted for shoplifting from the Old Navy store on Rosedale Highway.

The man stole merchandise March 6 from the store at 9280 Rosedale Highway, police said. He’s described as Hispanic, 5-foot-8, about 180 pounds, short faded hair and wore a black shirt, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information regarding is asked to call Detective I. Jones at 661-326-3558 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.